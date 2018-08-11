225 “Roads to Prosperity” projects complete

Governor Jim Justice says the 225 Roads to Prosperity projects are complete. The Governor and state Transpiration Secretary Tom Smith gave an update Friday morning and said most of the road projects are on track. They did address cost overruns on the I-70 bridge project in the Northern Panhandle. Twenty-four bridges need to be renovated instead of the original estimate of eighteen. The cost of asphalt and steel has gone up dramatically, increasing the projects budget by more than 100-million-dollars. The DOT is anticipating close to 300-million-dollars in bond premiums to offset the cost.