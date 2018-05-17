Drivers Should Watch for a Lane Shift in I-64 Construction Zone

The lane shift on I-64 Westbound through the construction zone between Hurricane and Milton happened last night. The lane changes had been scheduled to take place overnight Tuesday, but weather caused delays, according to Putnam County Emergency Management. Westbound traffic was switched from the right lane to the newly paved left lane. More than 1,200 traffic citations have been given out in just the last week in the Interstate 64 construction after the Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit and increased patrols in that area. Putnam County deputies, West Virginia State Police, and Milton police have all added more patrols.