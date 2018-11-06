Congressional seats on the line

The race between incumbent Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Republican challenger Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has gained national attention. The two are in a virtual dead heat in the polls. All three of the state’s U.S. House seats are also on the line.

Aside from the Congressional races, there are a host of races for seats in the House of Delegates and State Senate, plus seats on the state Supreme Court. Amendment One is also on the ballot today, which addresses state funding for abortion.