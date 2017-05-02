Clean Air Act
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is applauding a federal appeals court ruling that effectively postpones any decision regarding the Obama Administration’s Clean Air Power Plan. An appeals court Friday approved a request by the current White House to delay the implementation of the plan for 60 days while the impact of the rules are studied further. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey calls the decision a positive step toward protecting West Virginia coal miners and those who depend upon their success.