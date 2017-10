A GROUP OF YOUNG BURGLARS BROKE INTO A CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN THE BRONX AND STOLE 45-HUNDRED-DOLLARS WORTH OF LAPTOPS AND OTHER ITEMS. POLICE SAY THREE MEN AND TWO WOMEN, BELIEVED TO BE IN THEIR TEENS OR EARLY 20S, ENTERED ST. NICHOLAS OF TOLENTINE SCHOOL ON UNIVERSITY AVENUE THROUGH AN UNSECURED DOOR. THE ROBBERY TOOK PLACE ABOUT A WEEK AGO. CALL CRIME STOPPERS IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION.