THE 2017 GUN TRACE REPORT SAYS 60-PERCENT OF GUNS USED IN CRIMES AROUND CHICAGO CAME FROM OUTSIDE ILLINOIS. THE STUDY ALSO FOUND THAT NEARLY ONE-FOURTH OF GUNS RECOVERED AT CRIME SCENES CAME FROM JUST TEN CHICAGO AREA BUSINESSES. THE AUTHORS OF THE REPORT SAY MORE AGGRESSIVE LEGISLATION REGULATING ILLINOIS GUN DEALERS WOULD HELP REDUCE GUN VIOLENCE.