Boyes Gets Max Sentence for Prior Charges

The inmate who escaped from South Central Regional Jail in October and was then captured in Texas, received the maximum sentence Tuesday on previous charges he was set to be sentenced on prior to his escape. Todd Boyes was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to one to five years for fleeing, one to five years for possession of a stolen car, three to 10 years for fleeing police/causing injury. His escape charges are still playing out in court. That was his first court appearance since extradition from Texas. Three South Central correctional officers were suspended without pay following the escape.