Greenbrier Resorts Face Suit Over Rental Equipment

A Tennessee company has filed a lawsuit against The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation and two affiliated companies, over The Greenbrier resort’s failure to pay out on damaged rental equipment. The Gazette-Mail reported that Special Event Service and Rental accuses the resort of receiving a roughly $623,000 insurance reimbursement and failing to transfer the funds to the lender. According to the filing, The Greenbrier rented equipment from the company to host the Greenbrier Classic golf tournament, which was canceled in the days after flooding in 2016. The lawsuit also names Old White Charities in the lawsuit, which helped put on the tournament, and “John Doe Insurance Companies 1 through 20,” which insured the equipment.