Baker’s Island Makes Major Repairs after Flooding

Homes and businesses in this east-central West Virginia mountain town escaped major damage from last June’s epic flooding, but the community park, located on a 7-acre island in the Elk River, was submerged. Baker’s Island Recreation Area hosts the Webster Springs Woodchopping Festival, which draws the world’s top timber sport competitors and more than 12,000 fans here every Memorial Day weekend. There was $1 million worth of damage to the park, but the Gazette-Mail reports FEMA has approved funding to repair the pool, replace the walking trail, and build a new pedestrian bridge to the park. Once the repairs are finished this year, Baker’s Island is expected to be in better shape than it was last year.