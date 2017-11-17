Attorneys General Want to Preserve Public Prayer

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to protect prayer at public meetings. West Virginia is part of a coalition of 22 states whose attorneys general are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the practice of lawmaker-led prayer at public meetings. They want the Supreme Court to hear arguments and confirm the constitutionality of the public prayers and clear confusion among the lower courts. The coalition argues lawmaker-led prayer is consistent with the Constitution and our nation’s long tradition of non-coercive expressions of faith in the public sector.