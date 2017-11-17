Escapee on Home Confinement is Caught with a Gun

The man who escaped home confinement by cutting off his ankle bracelet is back in custody. Andre Williamson escaped Wednesday evening, and was captured Thursday morning at a liquor store in Malden. WCHS TV reported Williamson had a gun at the time he was captured. It fell out of his waistband during a struggle. In August, Williamson was arrested on crack cocaine charges and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Previous convictions range from malicious assault to wanton endangerment. Lt. Steve Cooper described him as one of the most dangerous individuals the city has.