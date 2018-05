A man accused of trying to kill his ex-boss has turned himself in to Huntington police. Forty-nine-year-old Aaron Ingram was wanted on robbery and attempted murder charges after he threatened the owner of G.D. Ritzy’s, Sidney Torlone, with a knife and tried to rob him. Ingram hit the victim over the head several times with a blunt metal object. Torlone is hospitalized in critical condition.