Arizona Elk Herd Joins Kentucky Herd

Gov. Jim Justice and the state Division of Natural Resources introduced 50 elk that were captured in Arizona. They were at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area near Logan Tuesday to help the elk join 35 other elk previously acquired from Kentucky. The Arizona elk have been in a 5-acre holding pen since March to comply with federal disease testing guidelines. The elk from Kentucky were first reintroduced in West Virginia in December 2016. Before that, elk herds hadn’t roamed the state since 1875. They support the elk’s potential to help tourism.