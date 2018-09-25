Arguments Dismissed Against Supreme Court Justice Appointments

Arguments went before the West Virginia Supreme Court Monday in challenges to the eligibilities of U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and ex-House speaker Tim Armstead, who were appointed to serve on the court until the Nov. 6 special election. Petitioners William Schwartz and Wayne King wanted to remove Jenkins from the ballot and stop both from serving on the court. The West Virginia Supreme Court dismissed challenges and ruled there was no “clear right to the relief sought by the petitioners.” Jenkins will be on the November 6th ballot and is seeking to serve the remainder of retired Justice Robin Davis’ term through 2024, while Armstead hopes to finish the term of retired Justice Menis Ketchum through 2020.