Food Initiative Helps Fight Hunger in Schools

This school year is the first time a new law passed by the West Virginia Legislature to fight student hunger is being put into practice in all 55 counties. It’s the Feed to Achieve Act, focusing on making sure students have enough to eat while cutting down on food waste. The Share Table Initiative lets those students put that piece of fruit or bag of fresh vegetables or anything that is packaged and didn’t want to eat on a table so other students can pick it up and benefit from it. WCHS TV reported the program is helping to reduce the amount of food being wasted and the number of kids leaving school hungry.