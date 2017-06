What do you do with 75 acres of land that you did not even realize you owned? You sell it. That is exactly what the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission intends to do. The 75-acre parcel is adjacent to the Sandy Brae Golf Course. The county sold the golf course over a decade ago, but until recently was not aware of the land still under country control. An auction will be held in the next couple of months and the opening bid is just over 43-thousand-dollars.