WVU to Hold 24-Hour Donation Push

The West Virginia University Foundation plans to hold a 24-hour fundraising effort on Nov. 8 for the general unrestricted needs of its schools and colleges. According to the foundation, its inaugural “Day of Giving” donations will go toward its “State of Minds” campaign that ends this year. It includes scholarships as higher education costs are increasing while available funding decreases. The university’s tuition for 2017-2018 is up 5 percent from last year. Begun in 2012, it originally targeted $750 million, was extended for two years and has topped $1.125 billion. President Gordon Gee has said in August the university has been able to establish 774 scholarships, 55 faculty chairs and professorships, and 221 new funds to assist research, as well as fund competitive salaries to keep top people.