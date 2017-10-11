Sen. Capito Supports New Carbon Capture Bill

Technology now in limited use removes about 90 percent of carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, but energy experts say cost remains the chief obstacle to bringing the “clean coal” touted by President Donald Trump into the mainstream. In Congress, bills that now have 64 bipartisan sponsors would raise carbon-capture tax credits from $10 or $20 per metric ton depending on use to $35 or $50. Advocates want it added to the current tax overhaul proposal. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, said carbon capture would help protect the coal industry and expand oil production as well as reduce emissions.