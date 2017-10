Sherrard Middle School 7th grade teacher Cassie Cox has earned an honor. Chevron, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Steelers, selected Cox, a seventh-grade science teacher, as a “Leader in the Classroom.” She’s the only West Virginia educator to earn the honor and she’ll get a $1,000 donation to her classroom, as well as a custom Steelers jersey with her name and tickets to the Steelers’ game against the New England Patriots in December.