Jackson County Jr. Fair
The Jackson County Junior Fair is one of West Virginia’s largest and well attended county fairs.
Located at the Fairgrounds near Cottageville, West Virginia, the Jackson County Jr. Fair truly has something for everyone! Make your plans today and enjoy entertainment for the whole family – featuring farm fresh produce, outstanding food, carnival rides, ATV races, truck and tractor pulls, horse shows and much more!
MONDAY, JULY 22
7:30 am Gate opens/Paid admission begins
8:00 am 4-H & FFA Senior Swine Showmanship Show Arena
4-H & FFA Intermediate Swine Showmanship
4-H & FFA Junior Swine Showmanship
4-H & FFA Beef practice immediately following Hog Showmanship
9:00 am – Noon Judging of Exhibits Exhibit Hall McDonald’s Building
4:00 pm Poultry Breed Show Show Arena
4:00 pm 4-H & FFA Rabbit Showmanship & Show Open Rabbit Showmanship & Breed Show Show Arena
4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show
Single Fryer Rabbit
4:00 pm Open Youth Horse Show Horse Ring
5:00 pm Exhibit Halls open
7:00 pm Rodeo – Sponsored by Constellium Rolled Products Pull Track
9:00 pm Movie Night (weather permitting) Stage
9:00 pm Exhibit Halls close
TUESDAY, JULY 23
7:30 am Gate opens/Paid admission begins
8:00 am Sheep Showmanship Show Arena
11:00 am Exhibit Halls open
State Fair Signup until 4:00 pm
11:30 am Beef Showmanship Show Arena
1:00 pm 4-H & FFA Horse Show English
Fitting & Grooming/Showmanship Horse Ring
Horsemanship
3:00 pm 4-H & FFA Market & Meat Goat Show & Showmanship Show Arena
6:00 pm Carnival opens
6:00 pm ATV Drag Race Pull Track
7:00 pm Open Meat Goat Show Show Arena
8:00 pm Mark Chesnutt Concert
9:00 pm Exhibit Halls close
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
7:30 am
Gate opens/Paid admission begins
8:30 am
4-H & FFA Feeder Pig Show
4-H & FFA Pig Show
Show Arena
11:00 am
Exhibit Halls open
11:00 am – 4:00 pm
State Fair Signup
1:00 pm
4-H & FFA Horse Show Western
Fitting & Grooming / Showmanship
Horse Ring
Break
Horsemanship
(21 & Under must wear a safety helmet)
2:00 pm
4-H & FFA Replacement Heifer Show
Show Arena
4:30 pm
4-H & FFA Market Steer Show
Show Arena
6:00 pm
Supreme Showman Contest
Show Arena
6:00 pm
Carnival opens
7:00 pm
Demolition Derby – Sponsored by Dutch Miller
(Inspections at 5 pm)
Pull Track
7:30 pm
Market Poultry Showmanship
Show Arena
8:00 pm
Rhonda Vincent Concert
Stage
9:00 pm
Exhibit Halls close
THURSDAY, JULY 25
7:30 am
Gate opens/Paid admission begins
9:00 am
Feeder & Market Lamb Show
Show Arena
11:00 am
Exhibit Halls open
11:00 am – 4:00 pm
State Fair Signup
1:00 pm
Open Cattle Show
Show Arena
Cornhole Competition immediately following Open Cattle Show
1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Grand Champion Interviews
Exhibit Hall
5:00 pm
Millet Trials
Community Garden
4:00 pm
Youth Fun Horse Show
(21 & Under must wear safety helmet)
Horse Ring
6:00 pm
Carnival opens
6:30 pm
Fancy Free Cloggers
Show Arena
Cow Chip Bingo
7:30 pm
Mud Racing
Pull Track
8:00 pm
Steel Woods Band Concert
9:00 pm
Exhibit Halls close
FRIDAY, JULY 26
7:30 am
Gate opens/Paid admission begins
9:00 am
Horse Awards Ceremony
Horse Ring
11:00 am
Exhibit Halls open
11:00 am
Market Livestock Sale
(Goats, Heifers, Lambs, Rabbits, Steers, Hogs)
Show Arena
4:00 pm
Versatile Horse and Rider Challenge
(21 & Under must wear safety helmet)
Horse Ring
6:00 pm
Carnival opens
6:30 pm
Mud Bog – Deep Pit
Pull Track
8:00 pm
The Griffith Family Concert
9:00 pm
Exhibit Halls close
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Constellium Motor Sports Night
7:30 am
Gate opens/Paid admission begins
9:00 am
Exhibit Halls open
9:00 am
Miniature Horse Show
Horse Warm-up Ring
11:30 am
4-H, FFA, & Open Sheep Show
Show Arena
Noon – 1:30 pm
Pie Registration
Fair Office
1:00 pm
Carnival opens
1:00 – 3:00 pm
Youth Field Day
2:00 pm
Open English & Western Horse Show
(21 & Under must wear safety helmet)
Horse Ring
4:00 pm
Tractor and Four-Wheel Drive Pull
American Farm Pullers Association – Sponsored by Constellium Rolled Products
Pull Track
4:00 pm
Pie Auction
Show Arena
6:00 pm
Pedal Tractor Pull
Show Arena
7:00 pm
Walker Montgomery Concert
9:00 pm
John Berry Concert
9:00 pm
Exhibit Halls close
9:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Exhibits released
11:00 pm
Fireworks Show