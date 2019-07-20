Located at the Fairgrounds near Cottageville, West Virginia, the Jackson County Jr. Fair truly has something for everyone! Make your plans today and enjoy entertainment for the whole family – featuring farm fresh produce, outstanding food, carnival rides, ATV races, truck and tractor pulls, horse shows and much more!

MONDAY, JULY 22

7:30 am Gate opens/Paid admission begins

8:00 am 4-H & FFA Senior Swine Showmanship Show Arena

4-H & FFA Intermediate Swine Showmanship

4-H & FFA Junior Swine Showmanship

4-H & FFA Beef practice immediately following Hog Showmanship

9:00 am – Noon Judging of Exhibits Exhibit Hall McDonald’s Building

4:00 pm Poultry Breed Show Show Arena

4:00 pm 4-H & FFA Rabbit Showmanship & Show Open Rabbit Showmanship & Breed Show Show Arena

4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show

Single Fryer Rabbit

4:00 pm Open Youth Horse Show Horse Ring

5:00 pm Exhibit Halls open

7:00 pm Rodeo – Sponsored by Constellium Rolled Products Pull Track

9:00 pm Movie Night (weather permitting) Stage

9:00 pm Exhibit Halls close

TUESDAY, JULY 23

7:30 am Gate opens/Paid admission begins

8:00 am Sheep Showmanship Show Arena

11:00 am Exhibit Halls open

State Fair Signup until 4:00 pm

11:30 am Beef Showmanship Show Arena

1:00 pm 4-H & FFA Horse Show English

Fitting & Grooming/Showmanship Horse Ring

Horsemanship

3:00 pm 4-H & FFA Market & Meat Goat Show & Showmanship Show Arena

6:00 pm Carnival opens

6:00 pm ATV Drag Race Pull Track

7:00 pm Open Meat Goat Show Show Arena

8:00 pm Mark Chesnutt Concert



9:00 pm Exhibit Halls close



WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

7:30 am

Gate opens/Paid admission begins

8:30 am

4-H & FFA Feeder Pig Show

4-H & FFA Pig Show

Show Arena

11:00 am

Exhibit Halls open

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

State Fair Signup

1:00 pm

4-H & FFA Horse Show Western

Fitting & Grooming / Showmanship

Horse Ring

Break

Horsemanship

(21 & Under must wear a safety helmet)

2:00 pm

4-H & FFA Replacement Heifer Show

Show Arena

4:30 pm

4-H & FFA Market Steer Show

Show Arena

6:00 pm

Supreme Showman Contest

Show Arena

6:00 pm

Carnival opens

7:00 pm

Demolition Derby – Sponsored by Dutch Miller

(Inspections at 5 pm)

Pull Track

7:30 pm

Market Poultry Showmanship

Show Arena

8:00 pm

Rhonda Vincent Concert

Stage

9:00 pm

Exhibit Halls close

THURSDAY, JULY 25

7:30 am

Gate opens/Paid admission begins

9:00 am

Feeder & Market Lamb Show

Show Arena

11:00 am

Exhibit Halls open

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

State Fair Signup

1:00 pm

Open Cattle Show

Show Arena

Cornhole Competition immediately following Open Cattle Show

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Grand Champion Interviews

Exhibit Hall

5:00 pm

Millet Trials

Community Garden

4:00 pm

Youth Fun Horse Show

(21 & Under must wear safety helmet)

Horse Ring

6:00 pm

Carnival opens

6:30 pm

Fancy Free Cloggers

Show Arena

Cow Chip Bingo

7:30 pm

Mud Racing

Pull Track

8:00 pm

Steel Woods Band Concert

9:00 pm

Exhibit Halls close

FRIDAY, JULY 26

7:30 am

Gate opens/Paid admission begins

9:00 am

Horse Awards Ceremony

Horse Ring

11:00 am

Exhibit Halls open

11:00 am

Market Livestock Sale

(Goats, Heifers, Lambs, Rabbits, Steers, Hogs)

Show Arena

4:00 pm

Versatile Horse and Rider Challenge

(21 & Under must wear safety helmet)

Horse Ring

6:00 pm

Carnival opens

6:30 pm

Mud Bog – Deep Pit

Pull Track

8:00 pm

The Griffith Family Concert

9:00 pm

Exhibit Halls close

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Constellium Motor Sports Night

7:30 am

Gate opens/Paid admission begins

9:00 am

Exhibit Halls open

9:00 am

Miniature Horse Show

Horse Warm-up Ring

11:30 am

4-H, FFA, & Open Sheep Show

Show Arena

Noon – 1:30 pm

Pie Registration

Fair Office

1:00 pm

Carnival opens

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Youth Field Day

2:00 pm

Open English & Western Horse Show

(21 & Under must wear safety helmet)

Horse Ring

4:00 pm

Tractor and Four-Wheel Drive Pull

American Farm Pullers Association – Sponsored by Constellium Rolled Products

Pull Track

4:00 pm

Pie Auction

Show Arena

6:00 pm

Pedal Tractor Pull

Show Arena

7:00 pm

Walker Montgomery Concert

9:00 pm

John Berry Concert

9:00 pm

Exhibit Halls close

9:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Exhibits released

11:00 pm

Fireworks Show