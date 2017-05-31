WVU Baseball Teams Heads to NCAA Regionals

The West Virginia Mountainneers are in the NCAA post-season baseball tournament for the first time since 1996. The Mountainneers finished the regular season with a record of 34-24, tied for fourth in the Big 12 and at number 19 in the polls. WVU is the No. 2 seed in the Winston-Salem regional, and they’ll play the No. 3 seed Maryland at 2 p.m. Friday. Wake Forest and UMBC are the other teams in the Winston-Salem regional, and one team will advance to a three-game series against the winner of the Gainesville regional.