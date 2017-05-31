Endowed Professorship Nears Goal

The Harriet E. Lyon Professorship in Women’s Studies at West Virginia University is just shy of its goal of $500,000. The professorship will provide the money for a two- to three-year appointment for professors in different programs to study and teach curriculum with the center, and the Gazette-Mail reports its $25,000 short at this point. Women were first admitted to WVU in 1889, and the professorship is named after the first woman to graduate. To contribute to the endowment, send checks to the WVU Foundation at 1 Waterfront Place, P.O. Box 1650.