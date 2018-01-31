Woman Sentenced for Wreck that Killed Two Children

A Cabell County mother charged in a crash that killed two of her children has been sentenced to 7-40 years in prison on two counts of DUI resulting in death and a count of child neglect causing injury. Sierra Burgess also faces 50 years of supervised release when she gets out of jail. The crash happened on Interstate 64 in Cabell County last March, and 3-year-old Skylor Cooper and 1-year-old Sarah Cooper died. Milton Police found several beer cans in Burgess car and as debris at the scene.