Votes to Come Next Week on Nicholas County School Plan

New plans are being considered now to replace several Nicholas County Schools affected by the 2016 floods. State and local school boards proposed a community school be built that would serve sixth through 12th grades and it would be near the former Richwood High School. The team also proposed a middle school and comprehensive high school located near the center of Nicholas County, with an integrated career-technical education program and facility. They would keep current school names and mascots. The state board of education already has rejected an earlier proposal to consolidate the schools near Summersville. On Monday, May 7, the Nicholas County Board of Education will vote to accept or reject the proposal, and then Wednesday, May 9, the West Virginia Board of Education will vote. On Thursday, May 10, the West Virginia School Building Authority will meet to consider the previous votes and take its turn to accept or reject the proposal.