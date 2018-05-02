Hybrid Unit Sting Nets Three More Arrests

The Charleston Police Department made three arrests earlier this week in its latest undercover sting downtown. The department’s hybrid unit conducted an undercover sting in the Patrick Street area on the West Side and made three arrests. James Bradshaw was arrested on a state warrant for driving revoked for DUI and other charges, and police said Bradshaw was in possession of needles at the time of his arrest. Rosemary Foye was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct. Juan Pineiro was arrested on a summons of simple possession. The hybrid unit does weekly stings downtown.