Cabell County Parks Ban Smoking

Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at parks in Huntington. The new tobacco-free policy will limit smoking and vaping to parking lots only after the Board of Park Commissioners voted to approve the policy. Signs are going up this week and they’re putting designated trash receptacles in the parks with the hope that the move will help create a healthier environment. Smoking in Cabell County in enclosed workplaces, including bars and restaurants, was officially banned in 2008.