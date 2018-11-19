Tourism Boost Could Come From New Video Game

Bethesda Game Studios’ “Fallout 76” video game hit store shelves this week. West Virginia Tourism officials are hoping to promote the state to a wider audience with the game’s launch. The game takes place exclusively in West Virginia during a post-apocalyptic time period, and it’s the biggest game yet to come out of Bethesda Game Studios. It features West Virginia folklore, monsters, and iconic places like Woodburn Hall on West Virginia University’s campus, the Greenbrier Resort, and the state Capitol. West Virginia Tourism’s website features an interactive map of West Virginia locations included in the game. In October, state Tourism officials announced a partnership with Bethesda to promote both the game and the state.