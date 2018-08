Blues performer Vanessa Collier will be the headliner for the final Live on the Levee show Friday. The concerts have been running all summer long at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston as a fundraiser for five local charities – Covenant House of West Virginia, Manna Meal, the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center and the YWCA of Charleston. Collier will begin her set about 7:45 p.m. and fireworks will follow.