Suspicious man casing Bridge Road area

Charleston police are asking you to be on the lookout for a man in the Bridge Road area who may be casing the neighborhood. A homeowner encountered a suspicious man on his property early Monday morning. Another resident reported seeing the same man, and there have been reports of a suspicious white van in the area. Police are looking for a white male in his 20’s, scruffy looking, with short brown hair, wearing a red shirt and jeans and a tattoo on his forearm. Call police if you’ve seen him.