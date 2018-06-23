States can collect sales tax from online retailers

West Virginia business leaders support the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to collect sales tax from online retailers. The high court ruled 5-4 Thursday that states can order online retailers to pay sales taxes. West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts says sales tax revenue could increase by twenty-percent, and that’s almost 16-million-dollars. Governor Jim Justice is not in favor of the idea. The Governor says the state is not struggling financially, and doesn’t need additional taxes.