St. Albans Addresses Homelessness

City leaders in St. Albans have been talking about how to solve the homeless problem. Some say homelessness is making issue with crime worse, and perpetuates the drug problem. St. Albans Police and the city council discussed it Monday and the goal is to continue the talks and come up with an action plan. Those who work with the homeless population also wanted to make it clear that not all homeless people are using drugs and facing mental health issues. The goal is to help them all equally.