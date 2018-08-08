State Sues Over Malfunctioning Log Splitters

West Virginia’s attorney general has filed suit accusing two West Virginia companies of selling malfunctioning log splitters. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says consumers’ physical safety and financial well-being were threatened. The lawsuit seeks a temporary order prohibiting New River Firewood and Power Trust Equipment from selling consumer goods in West Virginia while the case is pending. Both companies are based in Fayette County. The lawsuit says consumers allege the splitters curled, broke wedges and blew hydraulic hose fittings, posing high risk of injury.