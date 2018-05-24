Sequel Planned for Buckwild Show

The executive producers of MTV’s short-lived reality TV series “Buckwild” are filming a new series in Charleston and Morgantown and it will be similar. The new series is called “West Virginia Wilder” and producers say it will feature more humor and a stronger female cast. “Buckwild” wasn’t without its critics, including U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin who asked MTV to cancel the show because it fed into inaccurate stereotypes about West Virginia. Details about when the new show will air are still being worked out.