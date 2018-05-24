Run for the Wall Riders Stop in Nitro

About 400 motorcyclists are on their way to the nation’s capital for Memorial Day, and thundered through West Virginia on Wednesday. Riders participating in the annual Run For The Wall central route had an arrival ceremony and overnight stop in Nitro. Organizers say the mission for the nonprofit organization is to promote healing among veterans and their families and to honor the memory of those killed in action. This marks the 30th year for the memorial ride, which ends with laying wreaths May 26 at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Ceremony.