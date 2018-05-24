Conterfeit Investigation Continues in Fayette County; Call with Tips

Three people in Fayette County are facing charges for circulating counterfeit bills. 30-year old Nina Marie Caldwell and 34-year old Robert Lee Forren both of Pax are charged with counterfeiting after being arrested. 51-year old Stuart Dotson turned himself in and faces the same charge. The Fayette County Sheriff said on the department’s Facebook page that a convenience store clerk broke the case after refusing to take money from a customer who had gotten the bill from the trio facing charges. More counterfeit bills were found during the course of the investiagation. If you have tips, you’re encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 304-574-3590.