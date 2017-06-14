Funeral Home operating without certification
A West Virginia funeral home is accused of operating without the proper certification. The state attorney general says the Lobban Funeral Home in Alderson didn’t cooperate with an audit and did not have a certificate of authority. Lobban and its owners are accused of not complying with record reviews dating back to 2015, a time period it refused to renew its license and certificate of authority. The state filed a petition Monday, to shut the place down.