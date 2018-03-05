Richwood Mayor Faces Charges

Richwood’s controversial mayor, who’s currently on paid administrative lead, was arrested last Thursday night at a Richwood City Council meeting. Mayor Bob Henry Baber was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Baber became combative at the City Council meeting and at one part started to scream at the crowd, according to the criminal complaint, and at one point wrestled with an officer. WCHS TV reports the council and Baber have been at odds for more than six months after council members said Baber improperly used a state-issued purchasing card. Right now, recorder Chris Drennen is serving as acting mayor.