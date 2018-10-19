Pumpkin Drop Today at WVU

Young engineers will test their skills at safely landing pumpkins dropped from 11 stories up today at West Virginia University. WVU’s Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources is having its 31st annual Pumpkin Drop today and hundreds of elementary, middle and high school teams are expected. The event is designed to teach engineering concepts by designing an enclosure that can protect pumpkins from damage when dropped from the building’s roof. They’ll also aim for a target.