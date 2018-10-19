Investigation Turns Away From Original Suspect After Snapchat Threat

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating after a George Washington High School student was said to have made a threat on social media and was banned from the school during the investigation. There were reports that the student made the threat late Tuesday night on SnapChat driected at fellow students, but Sgt. B-D Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said detectives discovered the student did not make the post on Snapchat. A trace led detectives to another home in South Charleston where several teenagers live, including students at George Washington High School. The investigation is ongoing and Charleston police are assisting.