Photographer to Feature Female Veterans

A professional photographer from West Virginia who is an Army veteran is working on a project about female veterans from the state. Stephanie Ferrell plans to photograph the veterans in their home environments. The Register-Herald reports the project is expected to exhibit in January.

Ferrell says she has been in contact with veterans in the past year and found that they have finished their service with the military to come home and continue battling, against disabilities and disease. Ferrell wants female veterans to contact her via email at StephanieRFerrell@gmail.com.