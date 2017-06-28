Public to Vote on Governor’s Roads Plan

West Virginians will vote Oct. 7 on Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to issue bonds to support about $3 billion in projects to repair and rebuild state highways and bridges. The Legislature agreed to hold the referendum and separately to immediately boost the state’s road repairs, supported by an increase in the gasoline tax of 3.5 cents a gallon that takes effect July 1. Another bill, signed Tuesday by Justice, gives authorization to the state Parkways Authority for construction bonding and setting tolls for the West Virginia Turnpike including an $8 annual fee for passenger vehicles.