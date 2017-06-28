Marshall University Professor is Fired after Kickback Scheme

The termination process has begun for a university professor who recently pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges in connection with a kickback scheme involving the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The Gazette-Mail reports the school plans to fire civil engineering professor Andrew P. Nichols, who has taught there since 2007. Nichols’ plea agreement says the 38-year-old admitted to conspiring with a state Division of Highways worker to impede the IRS from collecting proper taxes between 2009 and 2011. Federal prosecutors allege the scheme illegally diverted $1.5 million worth of state projects to Dennis Corporation, a South Carolina engineering consulting firm. Nichols has the right to appeal his termination.