PSC to Hold Pipeline Safety Seminar

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association are holding Pipeline Safety Seminars in Charleston on April 10 and Bridgeport on April 12. The one-day seminars are free and will focus on a review of Federal and State requirements, and they count for continuing legal education credits and professional development hours for registered engineers. Registration is open online now.

Details and online registration are available at: https://www.wvonga.com/events/upcoming-events.html