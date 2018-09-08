Pre-game prayer goes on, despite lawsuit threat
A group threatened to walk out of Friday night’s high school football game between Man and West Side if they weren’t allowed to say a prayer before kickoff. Instead the crowd led the prayer from the stands. The issue stems from a complaint filed by the Freedom from Religion Foundation. The foundation sent Logan schools a letter threatening a lawsuit, saying that the pregame ritual of praying over the stadium loudspeakers is unconstitutional and illegal.