A Kentucky woman is accused of smoking meth and endangering a three-year-old child. Thirty-nine-year-old Carla Osborne is charged with public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor. Social Services workers called police, and when they arrived Osborne was under the influence, and the toddler had not eaten. She was taken into custody, and the three-year-old was placed in the care of the Department of Social Services.