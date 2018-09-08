Audit digs deeper into Supreme Court spending

The Legislative Auditor’s Office has released an audit into spending by the West Virginia Supreme Court. The audit breaks down how the court spent a 29-million-dollar surplus between 2012 and 2015. It looks at the cost of infrastructure improvements for each justice’s chambers, and it goes into detail about how senior status judged were paid more than the legal limit. The topics were discussed during impeachment proceedings, but the audit goes into greater detail. The State Senate is scheduled to meet Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing. Senators will serve as the jury to consider articles of impeachment against the remaining Supreme Court justices.