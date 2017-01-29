Police and Fire Employees Cuts

Two dozen Huntington city employees are being cut from the police and fire departments. Mayor Steve Williams authorized the layoffs yesterday in the middle of a budget crisis. He said the reduction in force will help address more than half of the projected five-million-dollar shortfall. Williams insisted they have made every effort to save as many jobs as possible and continue providing essential service. He added they will be managing their way out of this for the next 18 months with the primary objective of avoiding any more job losses.