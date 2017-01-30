Parking Meters to be Enforced in Clendenin

Clendenin has been installing new parking meters that charge 25-cents per hour to park. The idea is to generate revenue and restore things to the way they were before the June floods. WCHS TV reports the town received FEMA money, set aside specifically for new parking meters. Clendenin Mayor, Gary Bledsoe says he has had 55 new meters, ready to be installed for several months now, but he continued to hold off, to give business owners more time to re-open. Meter limits will be enforced starting this week.