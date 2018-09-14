Pain Doctor Faces 22-count Indictment

A doctor accused of overprescribing pain medicine faces 22 charges. A grand jury found Dr. Muhammed Samer Nasher-Alneam prescribed painkillers that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes. One person died from an overdose. The indictment said the doctor wire transferred at least $289,000 to Istanbul, Turkey over several years. Most of it was transferred in 2014. Nasher-Alneam ran the Neurology and Pain Center in Charleston and a medical practice on MacCorkle Avenue.