Officers Show Kindness to a Shoplifter

Charleston Police showed some compassion to a teenage boy on Christmas Eve. The boy accused of shoplifting said he was doing it to help his sister have a merry Christmas. It happened at the Kmart store on Patrick Street. Officers recognized the boy was less fortunate, and bought the items with their own money for him to give to his little sister. A post on the Charleston police department’s Community Services Facebook pag says “Crime and enforcement is not always black and white. I’m proud that our officers have the compassion to see the difference between an act of greed or feeding habits and someone who has no other way to provide. Great job, B Shift. Merry Christmas, Charleston.”